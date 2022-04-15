VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Council approved IDP Property’s request to rezone 11.64 acres of land at 401 Griffin Ave. for the development of a new apartment complex.
According to the petition, initial plans for the complex’s initial construction phase will consist of 80 housing units on the western half of the area. The development will contain a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units located in both two-story and three-story buildings.
Oscar Coronado, IDP’s assistant vice president of development, told City Council that the company intends on making a complex similar to its other Valdosta-area property, Freedom Heights located on Bemiss Road, by designating it for low-income residents tax credits. He said this would help revitalize the vacant lot.
“We realize that there is a need for redevelopment in this area, and it would provide families and anyone with lower income to qualify for housing. We got feedback from residents in this area, and they think this would be a great asset for their community,” he said.
Coronado said the surrounding area has ceased to operate, while some of the other abandoned properties struggled to redevelop. The Griffin Avenue property itself has been vacant for several years and "has only contributed to an overall blighted condition" of that space. He said housing would "make good use" of the area.
“Additionally, our complex would provide another option for transportation. People can walk to the medical center, go to the library, play at the park and it's close to several schools, banks and grocery stores,” he said.
In light of the council’s approval, IDP is planning to start construction in 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.