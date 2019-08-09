VALDOSTA — The city approved a zone change that will allow for a housing development at 3660 Mt. Zion Church Road.
At a Valdosta City Council meeting Thursday, 9.40 acres of land was rezoned to allow Building Valdosta, LLC, to turn an empty lot into a 42-lot single-family residential subdivision.
Also during the meeting, Valdosta City Council tabled a motion set forward by Councilman Andy Gibbs to rezone two parcels located on Pine Tree Road.
The Pine Tree Road rezoning proposal sparked tension last month when developers requested building apartment buildings along the road to the dismay of many neighbors.
Gibbs proposed the city change the zoning so no future developer could propose building similar complexes along a neighborhood road. He tabled the motion, however, to give himself time to reach out to the owners of the two parcels.
For City Council to request changing the parcels zoning is uncommon. City staff said it hasn't been done since the 1990s, but it was within the city's power to do it.
The motion was pushed back a month and will be up for consideration in September.
Two other public hearings were held during the meeting.
One hearing was for a conditional-use permit for a mobile home in a single-family residential-zoning district located at 2729 Dogwood Circle. The other was to rezone about one acre of land at 603 N. St Augustine Road from C-N to C-C.
Council made several appointments to various city committees.
Monica Haynes and Dr. David Nelson were appointed to the Valdosta Tree Commission.
Dennis Carlton, Michael G. Miller and Charles Smith were appointed to the Valdosta-Lowndes County Construction Board of Adjustments and Appeals.
Nathanael D. Brantley was appointed to the Valdosta-Lowndes County Zoning Board of Appeals.
Vincent Miller was appointed to the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority.
Thomas Lynn is a government and education reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times. He can be reached at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256
