City approves historic district survey, citizen police board

VALDOSTA – A proposal and consulting contract for services needed in phase two of the re-surveying of Valdosta’s local historic district has been approved and one group wants to see the district expanded to include historic Black neighborhoods.
Meanwhile, the city approved a citizen board to be partnered with the Valdosta Police Department.
Valdosta City Council approved a $43,131.25 bid from Johnson, Miriam and Thompson to perform the consulting, marking the last step in the process before surveying can begin.
The project schedule for the survey is set between November/December with an expected finish date of Sept. 30, 2022.
It will consist of an executive summary, a project description, a summary of previous preservation projects, developmental history, recommended future actions, survey results and an architectural analysis.
An updated survey on the local historic district is recommended every 10 years for the City of Valdosta to maintain its “certified local government” designation.
The last survey was taken 13 years ago.
In this survey, some residents — namely the Valdosta Black Heritage Group — are hoping to expand the boundary line south of the local historic district.
Melanie Parker, VBHG’s secretary, said members of the group attended the City Council work session Sept. 7 and were happy to hear Mayor Scott James Matheson say he wants to see this change, too.
Still, the legal aspect of phase two of the survey must happen first.
“Given the fact it seems the entire southside historic district and Black neighborhoods of the east historic district were excluded from the local historic district 40 years ago, we do have the following questions for any official that can answer,” Parker said.
She asked if the next phase will expand the boundary line south? If it will include Macedonia First Baptist Church, the oldest Black heritage church? The estimated start time of the next phase? And what can the VBHG do to help?
The second reading establishing the Valdosta Citizens Engagement Board was unanimously approved.
The board will serve as a “positive interaction” between Valdosta residents and the Valdosta Police Department to increase transparency and accountability.
With the approval comes an outline of the purpose, members and terms, duties of the board, meetings, administration and training, and the complaint procedure.
City Council also unanimously approved the nominees chosen by mayor and City Council:
– Lee Henderson (Matheson)
– George Tharpe (District 1 Councilwoman Vivian Miller Cody)
– Darren Neal (District 2 Councilwoman Sandra Tooley)
– Louis Gordon (District 3 Councilman Sonny Vickers)
– Denise Peters (District 4 Councilman Eric Howard)
– Kay Reeves (Mayor Pro Tem Tim Carroll)
– Terry Ball (District 6 Councilman Andy Gibbs)
– Michael Thomas (Council-at-large Ben Norton)
Biles Circle was unanimously approved for a name change to Torrington Lane.
It results in a “direct connection” between the Stonebrooke and Branch Point subdivisions at the intersection of what will become Torrington Lane and Beulah Circle.
A conditional use permit for 2.44 acres at 820 Woodlawn Drive was approved for a church facility at Woodlawn Forrest Church of Christ. This is within a single-family residential zoning district.
The approval came with five conditions, according to the agenda:
Uses on the property can include Sunday school classrooms, a single-family residence, a playground, a storage room, a meeting room, and a church gathering space with requisite restrooms and access/support rooms. It cannot exceed 10,000 square feet of gross floor area.
The existing mobile area and outdoor storage materials at the site shall be removed.
Parking facilities shall meet the same landscaping and lighting requirements of the Land Development Regulations as other non-residential parking lots. All site lighting shall be directed away from surrounding residential properties. Any unused curb cuts onto Woodlawn Drive shall be entirely removed.
The entire north property line shall be maintained with a minimum 10-feet-wide buffer yard and/or six-feet-tall opaque privacy fence, and a minimum 10-feet building setback distance.
Conditional use approval shall expire after five years from the date of approval if no building permit has been issued for any new building or existing building expansion/renovation by that date.
A conditional use permit was approved for an incoming personal care home at 1006 Slater St., which is in resident-professional zoning district.
It is proposed to hold six senior citizens or people with disabilities.
No changes will be made to the exterior of the existing building, but the approval came with four conditions, according to the agenda:
Approval shall be granted for a state-licensed and fully compliant personal care home with up to six residents at the facility. No other uses allowed in R-P Zoning shall be allowed on the property that are in addition to the personal care home.
All parking associated with the facility shall be located on-site and in the rear yard only.
There shall be no temporary signage and permanent signs shall be limited to those which are allowed in the historic district under R-P Zoning and in accordance with the historic district design guidelines.
Conditional use approval shall expire after two years from the date of approval if no city business license has been approved for the facility by that date.
Dujunnea Bland, city utilities central maintenance technician, was named as the September 2021 Employee of the Month, and was submitted by his supervisor, Tanner Smith.
Bland just started his employment with the City of Valdosta in January.
He wrote his reason for submission saying, “DJ Bland stepped up as acting maintenance supervisor at the water treatment plant during his supervisor’s medical leave of absence after only having been in this department for two months.”
“His ability to learn and execute required tasks to keep our citizens and communities drinking water flowing is beyond phenomenal,” the submission read. “During his time as acting supervisor, he continued to prove his ability to take on new jobs which would be difficult to most others having only been in this department for a couple months.”
City Fire Chief Brian Boutwell was also recognized for his designation as chief fire officer by the Center of Public Safety Excellence.
This is a voluntary program to demonstrate the individual’s continued excellence in seven areas: experience, education, professional development, professional contributions, association membership, community involvement and technical competence.
The designation lasts for three years and can only be maintained if the individual shows continued growth in the seven areas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.