VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Regional Airport is receiving more than $1 million in federal help with the Valdosta City Council’s acceptance of two Federal Aviation Administration grants.
The Valdosta-Lowndes Airport Authority requested the acceptance of the grants at the March 25 City Council meeting last week.
The grants would “assist in-airport concessionaires in offsetting revenue losses due to the coronavirus pandemic” and in “various areas” respectively.
The FAA allocated $9,462 to the former grant, which doesn’t require matching funds, according to information supplied by the city. The amount was calculated by the number of people who flew out of the Valdosta Regional Airport in 2019.
The Airport Authority wants to use the grant to offset the lost revenue of the airport’s rental car agencies.
The latter grant allocates $1,015,009 to the airport without requiring a local match. The grant will be used to improve “various areas” including personnel, operations and maintenance.
Both grants are a part of the FAA’s Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act which was signed Dec. 27, 2020, and includes nearly $2 billion in funds for those eligible.
The city approved two bids for infrastructure improvements, the first being a consideration of bids for resurfacing streets through the Georgia Department of Transportation 2021 Local Maintenance and Improvement grant program.
This bid comes in response to a finalized analysis of the city’s roadways that Infrastructure Management Systems was contracted to do in 2019.
The analysis recommended and ranked every roadway with specific surface treatments to extend their lives. A street list containing 5.12 miles of road was created in response.
City Council accepted a bid from The Scruggs Company, amounting to $1,069,393.57 with a 10% contingency of $106,939.36.
A consideration of bids for the South Lee Street Improvements project was approved at the lowest bid submitted by Standard Contractors, $139,482. A 10% contingency of $13,948.20 was also included.
It will be funded by SPLOST VIII and was created to service the heavy foot traffic in the area.
Residences, churches, a convenience store and a community center are established in the area, though there are no sidewalks. Therefore, residents are forced to walk the grass shoulders behind curb or roadway pavement, according to city information.
The project, advertised as a sidewalk project by city engineering in February connects a sidewalk between South Lee Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
City Council approved a request to close Sparrow Lane Alley between Country Club Road and Greystone Way. This will yield a new commercial development at the vacant commercial parcel adjacent to Noble Way, north of Summit Point.
The petition for said closure was signed by four of the five property owners before the submission deadline, achieving the 60% threshold needed to proceed with the public hearing.
The fifth property owner contacted the city to signify her support of the closure after the fact.
The closure was approved with the condition that “access or relocation of the existing service line will be provided to the satisfaction of Atlantic Gas Light.
Three city departments – police, fire and engineering – are receiving new equipment.
Four traffic cabinets were bid at $10,750 per cabinet by Southern Lighting, equaling $43,000. It was subsequently approved by City Council for the engineering department.
The cabinets are used to control traffic signals at intersections.
The Valdosta Police Department entered a new five-year lease to own agreement with Motorola for new in-car video systems. This includes the removal of current cameras, the purchase of 115 in-car cameras, their installation and a five-year warranty.
Police Chief Leslie Manahan said this is much needed as less than 40% of the VPD fleet has functioning in-car cameras.
The current cameras were on a five-year lease to own agreement that started back in 2014 and ended in 2019. The new lease proposal will defer the first year’s payment, causing $300,000 to be paid in years two and three via special purpose local option sales tax VIII.
A $55,990 B&T Enterprises bid for a compressed air cascade system was approved for the VFD, providing a replacement for the current, 25-year-old unit at Station 2.
The system is used to fill air packs for firefighter breathing apparatuses and is equipped with an explosion-proof housing and a carbon monoxide detection system.
Delivery, installation and a two-year warranty on the compressor are included in the price.
