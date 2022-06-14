VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Council approved the city’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget during its second hearing.
Mark Barber, city manager, explained that the FY2023 budget is “mostly a continuation” of the FY2022 budget, with a focus on capital projects and infrastructure. The overall budget is $144,351,468 with $135,336,382 in expenditures. Projects include:
Police
Watchguard in-car Video System: $300,000
TMC Camera System Expansion: $48,700
Off-Site Narcotics Facility: $250,000
Fire
SCBA Air Packs: $127,000
Park
Existing Parks: $333,333
Electrical Installation DT City Hall. Annex & Customer Service Building Parking Lot: $130,000
Water & Sewer
WTP Water Well Rehab: $500,00
Manhole Rehab: $350,000
EPD Sewer Collection: $2,650,000
Emergency Repairs: $537,500
Water System Expansion: New development: $700,000
Lift Station Replacement /Construction: $1,500,000
Central Warehouse Renovation Project Phase 2 Switchgear: $95,000
Ground Penetrating Radar Equipment: $26,000
Remer Influent Chamber Rehab: $150,000
Four Gornto Lift Station Variable Frequency Drives: $500,000
Bond Principal: $2,272,728
Total: $15,451,404
T-SPLOST
Baytree Road at Gornto Road (construction and contingency): $2,510,748
South Patterson Street at Griffin Ave (construction and contingency): $1,167,300
Old Clyattville Road Widening (corp. limits of city at Mud Creek & at Gil Harbin): $5,850,134
Total: $9,558,182
AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN ACT
TMC Video Room Monitor Screens: $22,500
TMC Video Room Improvement: $15,000
Traffic Minemait Counter Storage Building: $66,000
Flooring, Replacement: $25,000
Vigilant ALPR Database: $20,000
HVAC Replacement & Systems Control: $120,000
Roof Replacement Station 2: $27,250
Roof Replacement Station 6: $22,800
Bay Door Replacement Station 1: $34,665
Bay Door Replacement Station 2: $23,620
Bay Door Replacement Station 6: $19,011
Total: $395,846
Barber said operating expenses have gone up by 4.5%, mostly due to the 3.5% salary increase of city employees, effective July 1.
Chuck Dinkins, city finance director, made a recommendation to amend the continuance of FY2022 budget for the approval of the new one, which Valdosta City Council unanimously approved.
