VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Council approved the city’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget during its second hearing. 

Mark Barber, city manager, explained that the FY2023 budget is “mostly a continuation” of the FY2022 budget, with a focus on capital projects and infrastructure. The overall budget is $144,351,468 with $135,336,382 in expenditures. Projects include:

Police

Watchguard in-car Video System: $300,000

TMC Camera System Expansion: $48,700

Off-Site Narcotics Facility: $250,000

Fire

SCBA Air Packs: $127,000

Park

Existing Parks: $333,333

Electrical Installation DT City Hall. Annex & Customer Service Building Parking Lot: $130,000

Water & Sewer

WTP Water Well Rehab: $500,00

Manhole Rehab: $350,000

EPD Sewer Collection: $2,650,000

Emergency Repairs: $537,500

Water System Expansion: New development: $700,000

Lift Station Replacement /Construction: $1,500,000

Central Warehouse Renovation Project Phase 2 Switchgear: $95,000

Ground Penetrating Radar Equipment: $26,000

Remer Influent Chamber Rehab: $150,000

Four Gornto Lift Station Variable Frequency Drives: $500,000

Bond Principal: $2,272,728

Total: $15,451,404

T-SPLOST

Baytree Road at Gornto Road (construction and contingency): $2,510,748

South Patterson Street at Griffin Ave (construction and contingency): $1,167,300

Old Clyattville Road Widening (corp. limits of city at Mud Creek & at Gil Harbin): $5,850,134

Total: $9,558,182

AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN ACT

TMC Video Room Monitor Screens: $22,500

TMC Video Room Improvement: $15,000

Traffic Minemait Counter Storage Building: $66,000

Flooring, Replacement: $25,000

Vigilant ALPR Database: $20,000

HVAC Replacement & Systems Control: $120,000

Roof Replacement Station 2: $27,250

Roof Replacement Station 6: $22,800

Bay Door Replacement Station 1: $34,665

Bay Door Replacement Station 2: $23,620

Bay Door Replacement Station 6: $19,011

Total: $395,846

Barber said operating expenses have gone up by 4.5%, mostly due to the 3.5% salary increase of city employees, effective July 1.

Chuck Dinkins, city finance director, made a recommendation to amend the continuance of FY2022 budget for the approval of the new one, which Valdosta City Council unanimously approved.

