VALDOSTA – The annual city back-to-school bash is switching gears in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is scheduled for 9 a.m.-noon, Aug. 1, at the Valdosta City Hall Annex and will benefit 1,200 students, city officials said.
The bash will model a drive-through style event opposed to the traditional gathering in Drexel Park, said Vanassa Flucas, city director of neighborhood development.
“We’re just trying to make sure that everybody is going to be safe,” she said.
She added donated supplies will not be grade-specific as they have been in past years. Backpacks will be pre-stocked with general supplies.
Backpacks will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis and students must be present in the car during pick-up. There is no pre-registration required.
Students must be a Lowndes County resident and can attend a school anywhere in the county, including Valdosta City Schools and private schools.
Flucas said she hopes better times are ahead for next year’s bash.
“We understand that these times are difficult for a lot of people,” she said.
Call (229) 671-3617 for more information.
