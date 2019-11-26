VALDOSTA – The city has a few events planned to bring in the upcoming Christmas holiday.
• First on the list is the Girls Night Out shopping event from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, downtown.
Stores will remain open late and guests will have a chance to win $200 in Downtown Dollars, according to Valdosta Main Street.
• The Makers Market returns 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, with a holiday theme at the historic Lowndes County Courthouse square.
Vendors, some old and some new, will focus on helping with gift ideas.
• The McKey Street parking lot will soon hold a 60-foot-by40-foot ice skating rink.
Times and dates are as follows: 3-8:30 p.m., Dec. 18-19; noon-10 p.m., Dec. 20; and 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Dec. 21.
Concessions will be available Friday, Dec. 20.
Admission is $5 for kids ages 12 and younger and $10 for anyone age 13 and older. Skates are included in the fees.
Main Street is sponsoring the rink with First Federal Bank.
• Kids and Crafts on the Lawn will be 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 21, at the historic county courthouse and is sponsored by the City of Valdosta.
Children can make ornaments and write letters to Santa Claus during the free event.
Prime Properties Real Estate will provide free hot chocolate, said Ashlyn Johnson, city public information officer.
• A screening of "The Grinch" (2018) will be held 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, for Movie on the Lawn near Valley Street behind the historic county courthouse.
Daylite Donuts will be on-site offering refreshments.
Call (229) 251-4779 for more information concerning Kids and Crafts on the Lawn. All others, call (229) 259-3577 with any questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.