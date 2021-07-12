VALDOSTA – The Airport Authority is receiving more than $100,000 in funding to improve the runway at Valdosta Regional Airport’s Runway.
Crack seal and remarking repairs are needed on the runway, and the Georgia Department of Transportation has offered 75% of the funding needed for it: $100,556.
GDOT is asking for 25% in matching funds which is set to come from existing airport funds with none coming directly from the City of Valdosta.
City Council unanimously approved a resolution which authorized Mayor Scott James Matheson to sign the contract to accept funding.
The Valdosta Police Department is getting a new Ford Mustang for its traffic unit with unanimous approval from City Council.
VPD purchased its last Mustang in 2016 for $31,332. It will have to purchase the new one at $38,120, which considered an “acceptable” price “since it has been quite a while since the last purchase,” the formal request stated.
VPD lost its Mustang in February when a driver smashed into it while officers were directing traffic. Because of this, insurance awarded the department $27,500 to use toward the purchase of the new one.
Two city zoning requests and an annexation were approved unanimously as well.
One acre of property located at 2006 Baytree Road was rezoned from Office-Professional to Residential-Professional zoning as requested by Crown Real Estate Development, LLC.
O-P zoning doesn’t allow for residential usage beyond single-family whereas R-P zoning allows offices and all densities of residential within it.
Crown Real Estate is using the property for the purpose of building four duplexes, but is keeping the possibility of offices, apartments and a small/medium day care center open on the property, according to the request.
A new Dairy Queen is coming to 1395 North Saint Augustine Road with the rezoning of 1.14 acres of land from Highway Commercial (County) to C-H (City).
Dineshkumar Patel, the applicant, also applied to annex the acreage into the city of Valdosta which was needed to facilitate city water and sewer services during the restaurant’s development.
Valdosta Firefighter Jarvese Gilliard was honored with the July 2021 Employee of the Month award “for his heroic effort while off duty,” according to the agenda.
Fire Capt. Robert Mercer nominated him specifically for how Gilliard handled a shooting that took place on the intersection of Williams Street and East Alden Avenue on May 2.
Gilliard reported the shooting to 911, performed a patient assessment on the victim and remained with the patient until VPD and EMS arrived.
“His actions reflect the care and dedication to members of our community that every City employee should strive to display,” Mercer wrote in Gilliard’s nomination.
Six residents spoke during the “Citizens to be Heard” section of the meeting, John Robinson, Charles Moore, Norman Moore, Debbie Sempert, Wendelin Hodges and George Rhines.
Both Robinson and Rhines spoke concerning an executive order giving money to impoverished communities, asking the city to use that money for developments on the south side of Valdosta.
Robinson specifically asked the city to work with him and the people of the south side, wanting to give City Council ample time to join with them in their efforts.
Grounds for litigation regarding what he called the south side’s negligence and exclusion have been prepped, Robinson said, but he would rather work with the city than pull that option out.
Charles spoke about sewer/storm drain backing up after the storm and running into his and neighbors’ yards on Myrtle Street.
Norman also addressed a sewer drain near his home on 802 Myrtle Street, saying it’s damaged, and advocated to City Council about a street widening.
City tractors and other construction vehicles come down the street often, Norman said, leaving little space for drivers and pedestrians in the area.
Sempert petitioned the City Council to revise the sound and fireworks ordinances, giving earlier times fireworks shouldn’t be shot, as she’s experienced neighbors excessively shooting off fireworks until someone stops them.
Hodges spoke to City Council about her safety concerns with drivers near Scott Park. She said there’s a large stretch of road without stop signs breaking it up where drivers will speed at 70-80 miles per hour, often racing.
“People are not giving consideration that it’s a residential neighborhood,” she said. “I’m really concerned for myself, as well as for my neighbors and children in the neighborhood.”
