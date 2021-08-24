Citizens Police Academy accepts applications

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department has announced the 34th session of the Citizen's Police Academy will be held 6:30-8:30 p.m. each Thursday, Sept. 16-Nov. 4.
The goal of this eight-week program is to give people a chance to interact with members of the police department and obtain a better understanding of the internal workings of a law enforcement agency, police officials said in a statement.
"The CPA provides great community engagement between Valdosta police officers and the citizens they serve," police said. "During the academy, students are exposed to a variety of topics to give students a more in-depth understanding of law enforcement."
Students are provided a more in-depth hands-on understanding of all aspects of the department, including patrol operations, criminal investigations, crime scene processing, K-9 unit, narcotics investigations, community policing, training, firearms training simulator and gang investigations.
Students are given the opportunity to ride along with patrol officers, as well as tour all areas of the department, including the Valdosta Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory, police said. There are no fees to attend and all materials needed are furnished free of charge.
"This is a great opportunity for citizens to meet our officers and see everything that our department has to offer," Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
Residents who are interested can contact Officer Randall Hancock, (229) 293-3090 or rhancock@valdostacity.com for an application. The class is limited in size and applicants are selected on a first-come basis. The next CPA will be held in spring 2022.
