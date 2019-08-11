TIFTON — The Citizens of Georgia Power – Tifton chapter are helping students and teachers put their best foot forward this school year. Employees at the Georgia Power office recently donated and delivered backpacks and school supplies to the United Way of South Central Georgia and Turner County’s Night Out Against Crime.
Additionally, members of the Citizens chapter sponsored Lacey Donahoo, a first-year teacher at Tift County’s Northeast Middle School by donating supplies for her new classroom.
Georgia Power has called the state home for more than 130 years and is dedicated to improving and strengthening educational initiatives to ensure Georgia has a skilled and trained workforce. In 2018, Georgia Power and the Georgia Power Foundation gave more than $6 million to educational programs and initiatives, including $1.3 million in grants to 89 schools across the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.