Citizens of Georgia Power helps LAMP

VALDOSTA – A group of employees from Georgia Power’s Valdosta office recently held a donation drive to support babies and their mothers through Lowndes Associated Ministries to People.
LAMP is a nonprofit dedicated to "helping the homeless and hurting members in the local community," utility representatives said. Its mission is to provide “a hand up, not a hand out.”
The Citizens of Georgia Power chapter provided the donation in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.
At Georgia Power, employees are “citizens wherever they serve,” utility representatives said.
"The company’s commitment to citizenship dates back to the very beginning of our existence, and for more than a century our employees have quietly devoted themselves to not only providing the best electric service, but also enriching the lives of their neighbors and communities," utility representatives said.
