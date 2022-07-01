Citizens Against Violence wraps awareness month

VALDOSTA – Citizen Against Violence Ministry observed Citizens Against Violence Month in June with a Community Day event on the 600 block of East Jane Street.
Approximately 310 people attended the event, organizers said in a statement.
Stop the Violence flyers were passed out in the communities and discussions were held with the public about violence. The event was broadcast live and coordinated by Ethel Martin and Tony Samson.
To learn more about the organization, call (229) 292-8979 or (229) 740-0643.
