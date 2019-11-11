Citizens Against Violence gets Leadership help

VALDOSTA – The well-being of Valdosta’s urban kids is the sole mission of a growing nonprofit in town.
The group's slogan is “Changing our community, one child at a time.”
Leadership Lowndes host its first banquet, at the Valdosta Country Club. The banquet was an educational event to promote awareness and raise funds for the ministry’s growing goals, members said.
Citizens Against Violence Ministry is a ministry founded by the Rev. J.D. Martin several years ago; its goal is to fight crime and give kids hope and a future, an alternate route away from crime and gangs.
"You may have seen vehicles around town with the slogan “Soul Patrol” on the side. This is another ministry of CAV, part of their neighborhood crime clubs," according to Leadership Lowndes.
CAV became a 501(c)(3) in 2017 and has developed a board of directors and a clear mission statement. It has developed partnerships with local businesses, the City of Valdosta and the Valdosta Police Department.
According to the VPD records, crime has dropped an average of 57% in the 10 neighborhoods where CAV is active, just in the last two months.
In 2017, CAV expanded by bringing on Barry Godfrey, director of its Venture Club program, becoming Citizens Against Violence / Venture Club. The program is currently at capacity with 50 kids, all from the CAV neighborhoods, and provides them food and educational help every Sunday at its office on East Jane Street.
"This is a Christian curriculum and forms the backbone for the ministry," according to Leadership Lowndes. "CAV believes the only way to truly stop crime is to give people the love of God, to show them His love so they reflect it to others. By focusing on children, they hope to create change in the urban culture by preparing the next generation to live as successful, productive citizens, which by nature will decrease crime."
According to several statistics provided during the event, it is common for gangs in Valdosta to recruit kids as early as 7 and 8 years old. When kids join gangs, it is usually because they lack the bare necessities of life — love, food, and protection.
CAV seeks to add neighborhoods to its crime club and expand its staff and facility to be able to serve more than its current maximum of 50 kids in the Venture Club program; the event "was a huge step toward that goal," organizers said.
More information, visit cav-ventureclub.org or email jbarrygodfrey@gmail.com.
