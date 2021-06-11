VALDOSTA – Citizens Against Violence will review safety in the home, violence and drug activity Monday, June 14.
Citizens Against Violence is a nonprofit organization that started in 2015 "to educate and equip the community with positive programs about the dangers of violence." Its objective is to develop a plan of action to decrease violence, to train residents and community leaders on how to decrease violence in the community and to keep accurate statistics of the violence in Valdosta.
The organization is to help residents be able to speak out against crime through community outreach programs, anonymous tip lines and education programs, according to the Citizens Against Violence website.
"Those people always said that they have nothing to do with it, and I always said this: You not speaking out, your silence gives consent to evil and things of this nature that is happening in your community," the Rev. J.D. Martin said. "If you don't speak up and you see something down the road, it'll continue to happen until you speak up."
He started the Soul Patrol with a group of men that help patrol neighborhoods of crime. The group also provides other resources such as a youth organization called the Venture Club to help youth grow spiritually, according to CAV-ventureclub.org.
Citizens Against Violence has also declared June as Citizens Against Violence Month to increase community awareness of not only the organization but to the violence happening in the community and how the organization wants to help.
"The purpose of Citizens Against Violence month is to make people aware that it is your responsibility to do something about crime," Martin said. "It's in every neighborhood. It is your responsibility to keep up with your kids and your community."
The organization wants to go from a local organization to across the country but, Martin said it will take community support.
"We don't want to develop the mentality that nothing can be done about crime," Martin said. "It can be if people will get involved. Everybody is scared and afraid of this and that, but you got to stand up because it's your community, and you got to fight back."
The meeting is scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m., June 14, at the Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Building, 1901 N. Forrest St. CAV is also scheduled receive a mayor's proclamation declaring June as Citizens Against Violence Month, 2 p.m. Monday, June 14, City Hall.
