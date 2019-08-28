Citing health, Isakson to retire

VALDOSTA — South Georgia officials agree. Sen. Johnny Isakson will be missed in South Georgia.
Lowndes County Chairman Bill Slaughter said Wednesday he was sad to hear about the 74-year-old representative's failing health and his decision to step down by the end of the year.
"You never want to see that happen," Slaughter said. "He has been very accessible to us, and it's bad for the state of Georgia and our community."
Isakson won a third term in 2016 and would have faced re-election in 2022 if he had run again. His political career spanned 40 years in Georgia politics.
Slaughter said the senator will leave big shoes to fill and hopes the next person will continue the legacy of supporting the military and agricultural business.
Valdosta Mayor John Gayle seconded that.
Gayle said he hates to see Isakson go because of all the support he has given to Moody Air Force Base and the agriculture business in South Georgia.
"It's a blow to our community, for sure," Gayle said. "But make no mistake, Senator Isakson will have a long legacy here."
He said he has faith in Gov. Brian Kemp picking a good replacement for Isakson to complete his term. Then, in 2020, he hopes the voters will pick the best candidate for the job.
To Gayle, a good replacement will be a strong conservative voice who will get along with fellow Georgia Sen. David Perdue, Kemp and President Donald Trump.
Facing health challenges, Isakson said Wednesday he will retire at year's end, a departure that sets up a rare election in November 2020 when both of the state's Senate seats will be on the ballot.
The affable lawmaker said he is leaving the job he loves because "mounting" health issues, including Parkinson's disease, are "taking their toll" on his work, family and staff.
"I have concluded that I will not be able to do the job over the long term in the manner the citizens of Georgia deserve," Isakson said in a statement. "It goes against every fiber of my being to leave in the middle of my Senate term, but I know it's the right thing to do on behalf of my state."
Isakson, who plans to return to Washington when the Senate resumes next month, was diagnosed in 2013 with Parkinson's, the chronic and progressive movement disorder often left him moving through the corridors at the Capitol with a noticeably slower, shuffling gate.
He disclosed the diagnosis in 2015, while gearing up to seek a third term in the Senate, but kept up a schedule in the Senate, where he was often seen as a moderating influence, willing to reach across the aisle at a time of deep partisanship.
After winning re-election, he underwent a scheduled surgery in 2017 on his back to address spinal deterioration. At times, he has been in a wheelchair.
Then in July, Isakson was hospitalized after fracturing four ribs in a fall at his Washington apartment and spent nearly a week recovering in a Georgia rehabilitation facility.
He said Wednesday he looks forward to returning to the Capitol in September and plans to continue helping those who are "working toward a cure for Parkinson's."
Kemp said he would appoint Isakson's replacement "at the appropriate time." The senator will step down in December.
The ballot in November 2020 will now feature a special election for the remaining part of Isakson's term as well as the regular election for the Senate seat now held by Republican David Perdue, who is seeking a second six-year term.
Republican strategists were suggesting that former White House official Nick Ayers, who returned to Georgia, could be considered for the appointment. Other Republicans, including statewide-elected officials and members of Congress, including Reps. Doug Collins and Tom Graves, could be seen as candidates.
One prominent Democrat, Stacey Abrams, "will not be a candidate," a spokesman said on Twitter. Abrams, who was being wooed to run against Perdue, will continue to focus on voter access issues in Georgia and across the nation.
The seat is expected to lean Republican, but Georgia remains in Democrats sights as a changing electorate provides openings.
In 1990, he lost the race for governor to Democrat Zell Miller. His political career received a jump start when in 1998 U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich decided not to seek re-election. Isakson won a 1999 special election to fill the suburban Atlanta seat. Isakson won the Senate seat in 2004.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
