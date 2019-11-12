'Cinderella' tops 2020 PSST! season

VALDOSTA — Peach State Summer Theatre representatives drew names for the winners of the annual sweepstakes while unveiling one of the musicals scheduled for the 2020 season.
Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" will be one of the three shows playing during the PSST! season next year, said H. Duke Guthrie and Jacque Wheeler, PSST! managing and artistic directors.
A crowd gathered Monday evening at 306 North in Downtown Valdosta to learn the name of the show and to see who won the prizes.
Guthrie said the 2019 PSST! sweepstakes was the most successful, with 132 tickets sold. Proceeds help fund the PSST! season.
Jeani Synyard, PSST! board member, drew the winning names.
Quinn Vallotton won the grand prize of a trip to New York, according to PSST! organizers. Halim Faisal won the mountain stay. Dan Hoffman won the Atlanta weekend package. Michelle Corbitt and Emily Rogers won the Apple Airbuds. Sharon Swindle won the Wild Adventures package. Carolyn Eager Coleman won the Valdosta date night package. Dr. Richard Carvajal won the PSST! season tickets package.
The other two 2020 shows will be announced in the coming weeks.
