VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools has announced feeding locations at various churches within the county during school closures.
– Crossroads Baptist Church will distribute food bags in the parking lot of Hahira Elementary, 350 Claudia Drive 10 a.m.-2p.m. Wednesday, March 18.
– Lunch bags are served at First Baptist Lake Park, 601 W. Marion Ave., 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, and Friday, March 20.
– New Life Ministries, 5651 Inner Perimeter Road, is providing lunch bags from noon-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 and March 25.
– Perimeter Road Baptist, 4091 Inner Perimeter Road, is having a drive-thru food pantry pick-up 10 a.m.-noon, March 21.
