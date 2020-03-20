VALDOSTA — The COVID-19 coronavirus is emptying church pews, but houses of worship are packing them in online.
Many local churches contacted by The Valdosta Daily Times have canceled traditional services, shutting the doors as officials urge people to slow the spread of the virus by "social distancing."
"This is one of the hardest things I ever thought I'd have to do," said Jimmy Towson, senior pastor of Park Avenue United Methodist Church, "telling people to not physically come to church."
Instead, the church's two Sunday morning services are being streamed online.
"We were tracking numbers this past Sunday, and about 700 people were following us online," he said. "It's amazing."
The church's official membership is about 1,200, he said.
The church plans to remain in online-only mode through March 31, at least, Towson said.
Park Avenue isn't the only church to empty the building. Northside Baptist Church on East Park Avenue has canceled in-person services and other events, said Dr. Robby Foster, senior pastor.
"We are not meeting as a church body," he said.
Northside's morning and evening Sunday services have moved online, he said.
The church has a congregation of about 800; last Sunday, about 450 showed up in person, he said.
Other events, including a planned Thursday concert by the gospel group the Sons of Jubal, had to be called off, Foster said.
"We have to make sure we take all the measures the president and the governor have asked us to" take to slow the spread of COVID-19, he said.
At New Covenant Church on Bemiss Road, members are working to make online church life more interactive, said Lori Barker, church administrator.
Like the other churches, there's nothing on campus through early April, she said.
"We've had services live-streamed for years," Barker said. "But recently the numbers have gone up a lot."
To accommodate the internet services, extra lights and cameras have been brought in, she said. During services, moderators will be available during the live-streams to take prayer requests.
"It will be very interactive," she said.
Of New Covenant's 350 members, most are computer-savvy, she said.
"I'm surprised how well the older members have embraced the online world," she said, pointing out how one member in her 80s regularly puts her money in a virtual collection plate via text-to-give.
New Covenant members are also checking on people in need, such as the elderly and single mothers, making arrangements to take food to them, Barker said.
Likewise, Park Avenue United Methodist Church is providing an internet-based means to let people help others. Towson said the church's homepage – paumc.com — offers two forms: "I Want To Help" and "I Need Help."
The first lets people volunteer to perform community services, such as walking pets or volunteering to deliver groceries, while the latter is for people who need assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.