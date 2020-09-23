Church supports county schools

VALDOSTA – The Rev. George Blunt, pastor of New Jerusalem Baptist Church, wanted to provide needed support to children and families of Lowndes County Schools.
Many families have been adversely impacted by COVID-19. As a result, the church purchased 100 $10 Walmart gift cards, school officials said in a statement. The cards will be used as needs are identified and verified by the Student Support Department.
Needs could include providing food, clothes, toiletries, glasses, gas to doctor's appointments, etc.
