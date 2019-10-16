Church reaps Harvest Bazaar

VALDOSTA — First United Methodist Church, 109 W. Valley St., downtown, holds its Harvest Bazaar for Missions, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 2.
There will be gifts, crafts, jewelry, baked goods, art, scarves, jellies, pickles, baby gifts, crochet, hand-turned wooden bowls, home decor, frozen casseroles, furniture, plants and more, organizers said.
Lunch will be served 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
For more information, contact the church office, (229) 242-4050.
