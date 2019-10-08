VALDOSTA – First Presbyterian Church Valdosta downtown hosted the Flint River Presbytery southern cluster of churches to provide more than 10,000 meals through Rise Against Hunger, church representatives said.
Participating churches included First Presbyterian Moultrie, Twin Lakes Presbyterian, West End Presbyterian, Trinity Presbyterian, Boston Presbyterian and First Presbyterian Valdosta.
Overall, Flint River Presbytery provided more than 50,000 meals throughout its Presbytery in middle and southern Georgia, church representatives said.
To learn more about Rise Against Hunger, visit www.riseagainsthunger.org, firstpresvaldosta.org, or www.facebook.com/FPCValdosta/
