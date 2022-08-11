VALDOSTA – Two elders were honored recently at Payton AME Church.
The men of Payton conducted a Fathers Day service – Anthony Payton presided, Dr. Alvin Payton read scriptures, Charles Payton Sr. gave the prayer and the Rev. Patrick T. Brinson gave a sermon titled, "Never Underestimate the love of a Father."
The church honored two of its eldest members – James Jenkins and Luke Johnson, both in their 90s and both "resolute members of the Valdosta community and Payton AME church family for years," church representatives said in a statement.
Proclamations were presented by Vivian Miller-Cody, mayor pro tem, and the Rev. Dr. Berlinda A. Hart Love, pastor, on behalf of Mayor Scott James Matheson, proclaiming the date as "James Jenkins and Luke Johnson Day in Valdosta, and encouraging all citizens to join in as we recognize and honor these exceptional men for their service, faithfulness, support and generosity.”
Brinson presented both men wth plaques from the Payton Church family. Brinson served as pastor prior to Love and is the presiding elder of the Valdosta South District of the Sixth Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church.
"There was a record number of family members and friends in attendance which made it an incredibly special day for all," church representatives said.
Linda Payton accepted the awards for her father, James Jenkins.
