VALDOSTA – Breast cancer survivors will soon be honored at the Valdosta Community Church.
The Pink It Out Fellowship Service is scheduled 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the church, 3937-A Bemiss Road.
VCC First Lady Angela King, a two-time breast cancer survivor, will be guest speaker.
She said works to be an advocate for anyone enduring cancer and spreads the message of positivity.
“A lot of people need to hear what you’re going through. I did it but you can do it. It’s all in the mindset,” she said. “I want people to know that even through this, you can make it.”
Guests are asked to bring with them pink items to be given to survivors.
The Family Affair Chorale of Fitzgerald, the An Trez Miller and the Valdosta Community Choir and the Perfecting Saints Praise Team will make guest appearances.
Kayla Calloway will perform a dance.
There will be free heavy hors d’oeuvres. Elder Margrette Strother will emcee.
Call (229) 269-3933 for more information.
