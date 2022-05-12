Church donates items on 'Undie Sunday'

VALDOSTA – The Sunday after Easter has been know as under attendance Sunday due much smaller numbers in attendance.
Christ Episcopal Church on North Patterson Street decided to make it a "real Under Sunday – Undie Sunday with a collection of new children's and woman's underwear to be donated to The Haven, the woman's shelter," church representatives said in a statement.
"When woman and their children come to the shelter they have very little to bring and underwear is usually something that is not brought," they added.
