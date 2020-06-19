A mix of clouds and sun. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds light and variable..
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 19, 2020 @ 2:00 pm
Your News. Your Voice. Your Times.
VALDOSTA – Morning Star Baptist Church, 1051 Howell Road, cancelled a food giveaway scheduled for Monday, June 22, church officials said in a statement Thursday.
The church canceled the food-distribution event due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.