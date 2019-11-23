Free Thanksgiving Dinner, 9 a.m. Nov. 23, Greater Mt. Carmel Ministry HOGSIC, 1106 Lake Park Road. There will also be free clothing, free health fair including blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar checks, etc. Sponsored by the Home and Foreign Mission.
The Anointed Straughter Sisters celebrate their 23rd Singing Anniversary, 6 p.m. Nov. 23, Crossing Jordan Baptist Church. Featuring: Tony Vicks, Tallahassee, Fla.; The Robinson 5; Michael Acree & The Miracle Workers, Fitzgerald; The Sharper Singers; Lil Bro. & The Boys; Tommy Barber & The Disciplaires, Tifton; Dea. Curtis Williams; Unity Church Choir; and many more.
4th Sunday Service, 8 a.m. Nov. 24, Mount Hope Baptist Church, Quitman.
“A look back through the church year” 11 a.m. Nov. 24, First Presbyterian Church Valdosta, downtown. Congregation will remember His birth, His life and ministry, and His death, resurrection and ascension. Similar to Christmas Eve services that are formatted as Lessons & Carols services, The Story will be told using Scripture and Hymns.
Annual Valdosta Greater Community Thanksgiving Service, 3 p.m. Nov. 24, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1951 E. Park Ave. Featured speaker: Rev. Richard Hart, Trinity Presbyterian Church. Organized by Rev. George Bennett and the Valdosta Area Ministerial Association (VAMA), this is a multi-faith community service. The special Thanksgiving service is in addition to our regular Sunday service at 10:45 a.m. when Rev. Anna Hall will be the speaker. Children’s Religious Education is concurrent with the regular Sunday service. Meet-n-Greet follows this service.
139th Church Anniversary, 7 p.m. Nov. 25-26; 11 a.m. Dec. 1, St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, Delmar. Guest pastors and churches: Monday, Nov. 25, St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, Delmar; Tuesday, Nov. 26, Rev. Dr. Ronnie Mathis and Crossing Jordan Baptist Church; Sunday, Dec. 1, Rev. Dr. John H. Manning Sr. and St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church.
Youth Thanksgiving Service, 7 p.m. Nov. 25, Mount Hope Baptist Church, Quitman. Guest speaker: Minister Naamen Hooker of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church.
Thanksgiving Dinner, 11:00 a.m. 12:30 p.m. Nov. 28, Mt. Ararat Missionary Baptist Church, 1018 Lake Park Road.
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”? The movie about Mr. Rogers, a Presbyterian minister, is scheduled to be released Nov. 22. If you are interested in joining a group to see it at the theater, join First Presbyterian Church of Valdosta on Sunday, Dec. 1. Call the church office at 229-242-8376 for a meeting time and details.
100 Women in Red, 5 p.m. Dec. 7, Mt. Ararat Missionary Baptist Church, 1018 Lake Park Road. Theme: Shake it off Sisters. We are covered by the Blood of Jesus Christ.” Guest speakers: Sis. Medina Harris and Lady Cynthia Usher. Women are asked to wear red.
Choir Anniversary, 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Unity Church of God Choir, 906 B. Williams St. Featuring: Gospel Ensembletts, Pastor Michael Acees and the Miracle Workers, Mama Sharper & the Sharper Singers, The Anointed Straughters Sisters, Bishop Audre Hill and The Anointed Ones, Bishop Elijah Hadley and Brooks Community Choir, Deacon Curtis Williams, Bro. Kevin Edwards, and others.
W.O.G.presents “The Ephesians 5 Man”, 9 a.m. Dec. 7, You’re Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 620 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Guest Speaker: Charlie Jr.
Inspirational Choir 24th Anniversary, 6 p.m. Dec 7, Mt. Hope Baptist Church, Quitman.
Christmas Gala, 6 p.m. Dec. 14, River Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2884 James Road. Theme: “Jesus is the best thing that ever happened to me.” Speaker: Pastor Ronnie Brinson, Mt. Olive MBC of Sparks. Cost: $15 Adults; $5 children 10 & under. There will be fun, food, entertainment. For more information, contact Terri Fleming at (229) 269-0399 or Marsha Greene at (229) 247-7260.
Annual Prayer Breakfast, 8:30 a.m., Dec. 14, Mt. Olive MBC Hahira. Speaker: Evang. Margaret Williams, Mission of Hope, Adel. Theme: Women & Men of Bold Faith. Colors: Red and white in any combination.
4th Sunday Worship, 9 a.m. Dec. 22, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
Western Division Union, 7 p.m. Dec. 27; 9:30 a.m. Dec. 28; 9:45 a.m. Dec 29, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
Watch Night Service, 10 p.m. Dec. 31, Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman. Guest: Rev. James Miller and Graham Chapel CME Church, Quitman.
Emancipation Proclamation Service, 11 a.m. Jan. 1, New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 709 W. Gordon St. Speaker: Rev. Aaron Hopkins.
Annual Family & Friends Day, 11 a.m. Jan. 5, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman. Guest speaker: Rev. Corey Brown, Flowery Branch.
Prayer Vigil, 10 a.m. Jan. 11, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
Senior Mission Anniversary, 11 a.m. Jan. 12, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
Initial Sermon of Min. James C. Brown, 3 p.m. Jan. 12, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
4th Sunday Worship Service, 8 a.m. Jan. 26, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
