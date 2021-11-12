Women Conference, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 12; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., Nov. 14, Friendship Freewill Independent Baptist Church, 110 West St. Speakers: Pastor Gail Finley Friday, Evangelist Teresa Goins and Pastor Mary Gardner Sunday.
Community Thanksgiving Feast, 11 a.m., Nov. 20, You're Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 620 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Valdosta.
God is Calling the Church Back to Holiness Program, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20, You're Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, HeadQuarters Church, 104 W. Thigpen Ave., Lakeland. Color Attire: All white or off white.
Annual Lay Day Program, 4 p.m., Nov. 21, Mt. Vienna AME Church, 4880 Vienna Church Road. Guest speaker: The Rev Daniel Sermons, New Bryant Missionary Baptist Church. COVID-19 protocol will be in place. Dinner will be provided afterwards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.