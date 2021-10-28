Revival, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29: 7:30 p.m., Nov. 11-12, You're Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 104 W. Thigpen Ave., Lakeland.
Women of War Conference, Nov. 5-7, James Rainwater Conference Center, 1 Meeting Place, Valdosta.; 8 a.m. Morning Glory; 9:30-11 a.m. morning seminar; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. workshops/counseling; 7-11 p.m. evening worship. Host: Apostle Kathy Kinchen. Guest speakers: Apostle Julia Berry, Valdosta, Prophetess Jennifer Obediah, Kenya, Apostle Elfrida Mhusambazi, Zambia.
To register or for more information, email: kkinchen@bellsouth.net or call (229) 740-8679.
