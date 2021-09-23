Bethel AME Church, 202 S. Hall St., Hahira, hosts a Men’s Day Program, 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26. Theme: "Men Standing Strong in Faith" (1 Corinthians 15:58). Guest speaker: Pastor Darren Neal. Takeout plates will be available following the service.
Church Briefs
