Fifth Church Anniversary, 10 a.m., April 22, Victory Church, 1619 Lee St. Guest speakers: Surprise guest speaker. Attire: Five shades of blue (any color blue).
Seventeenth Pastoral Anniversary Celebration for Pastor George and Sister Sinetta Blunt, 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., April 24, New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 3488 Engberg Ave., Valdosta. Guest speakers: Pastor Daniel L. Sermons, New Bryant MBC, Lakeland; 11 a.m. Sunday, Pastor Kenneth L. McDowell, Upper Shady Grove Baptist Church, Wellford, S.C.
Servants of God with Open Arms will present “HATitude,” 1-3 p.m., April 30, Annette Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St. Event proceeds will benefit the nonprofit organization to provide financial support to families and persons in the community dealing with terminal illness. Organizers ask people to wear their “best” hats to model. Organizers promise refreshments and an afternoon of fun and fellowship, prizes. To make reservations, purchase tickets ($10, adults; $5, kids) or make a donation, call or text (229) 460-9019 or (229) 506-2444 by Friday, April 22.
Old-fashioned revival, 3 p.m., April 30, Payton AME Church, 6652 Jumping Gully Road, Valdosta. The South Georgia Conference Women in Ministry, under the Sixth Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church and led by the Rev. Berlinda A. Hart Love, president, is comprised of three districts: Albany North, Donalsonville West and Valdosta South. There will be praying, preaching and singing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.