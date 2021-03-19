YGEF Jesus Outreach Ministries Easter Youth Fun Day, 10 a.m., April, 3, You're Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 104 W. Thigpen Ave., Lakeland. There will be an Easter egg hunt, food, baseball game, flower seed, planting, praise, fun. Community welcome.
Youth Easter Program, 10:30 a.m., April 4 (immediately after morning services), You're Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 104 W. Thigpen Ave., Lakeland. Youth will perform Easter speeches and skits.
