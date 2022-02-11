Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. High 71F. Winds light and variable..
A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: February 11, 2022 @ 11:11 am
Black History Month, 10 a.m., Feb. 13, 20, 27, Victory Church, 1619 N. Lee St., Valdosta. Second Sunday, Youth Day; third Sunday, African Attire; fourth Sunday, Black History Musical.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.