Christmas Musical Extravaganza: "A Night With The King," 5 p.m. Dec. 11, Bethel AME Church, 1203 S. Court St., Quitman. Special guests will include Bethel AME Music Ministry, Apostle Nishikki Green, Pastor Harry Mitchell Jr., the Walden Family, NOW Choir, etc.
Church Briefs
