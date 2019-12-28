Western Division Union, 7 p.m. Dec. 27; 9:30 a.m. Dec. 28; 9:45 a.m. Dec 29, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
Perfecting The Saints Conference, 2 p.m. Dec. 29, Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott at 2010 West Hill Ave. Hosted by Kingdom Truth School of Ministry. The Conference Host and Facilitator is Dr. Bennie E. Calloway, III.
5th Sunday Gospel Fest , 6 p.m. Dec. 29, Unity Church of God, 906 B. Williams St. Featuring: Unity Church of God, The Tooley Singers, Pastor Michael Acrees and the Miracle Workers, Lil McDougal and the Spiritual Wonders, The Tooley Singers, Deacon Curtis Williams, and Bro. Kevin Edwards.
Watch Night Service, 10 p.m. Dec. 31, Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman. Guest: Rev. James Miller and Graham Chapel CME Church, Quitman.
Watch Night Service, 10 p.m. Dec. 31, New Life Ministries, 5651 Inner Perimeter Road.
Watch Night New Year’s Eve Service, 10 p.m. Dec. 31, Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 489 Shady Grove Road, Hahira. Guest speaker: Rev. Dr. Norman Edwards, Mt Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Hahira.
Watch Night Service, 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31, Morning Star Baptist Church, 1051 Howell Road. Speaker: Pastor Dr. William C. Morgan.
Watch Night Service, 10 p.m. Dec. 31, Mt. Arat, 1018 Lake Park Road. Breakfast will be served following the service.
Emancipation Proclamation Service, 11 a.m. Jan. 1, New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 709 W. Gordon St. Speaker: Rev. Aaron Hopkins.
Watch Night service, 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, Thomas Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 2235 Smith St. River Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2884 James Road, is in charge of the service.
Annual Family & Friends Day, 11 a.m. Jan. 5, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman. Guest speaker: Rev. Corey Brown, Flowery Branch.
2020 New Year Revival, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9-10; 6 p.m. Jan. 11, You’re Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 620 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Guest Revivalist: Prophet Reginald Burnette, Sarasota, Fla.
Prayer Vigil, 10 a.m. Jan. 11, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
Senior Mission Anniversary, 11 a.m. Jan. 12, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
Initial Sermon of Min. James C. Brown, 3 p.m. Jan. 12, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
4th Sunday Worship Service, 8 a.m. Jan. 26, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.