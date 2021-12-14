Church Briefs Dec 14, 2021 1 hr ago Youth Christmas Celebration Program, 6 p.m., Dec. 19, You're Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 104 W. Thigpen Ave., Lakeland. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Celebration Christmas Church Christianity Program Lakeland Youth Brief Trending Video Recommended for you Tweets by TheVDT Trending Recipes Online Poll How do you consume your news? You voted: TV Newspaper Social Media Radio I do not pay attention to the news. Vote View Results Back COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS What's Trending Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLake Park woman killed in wreckSettlement reached in Valdosta inmate deathSen. Ossoff demands cleanup of Moody AFB chemicalsPolice: Wreck kills one in ValdostaEmergency road closure occurring near Old Clyattville RoadWoman killed in hit-and-run crash near SavannahFight for the Right: Blazers, Orediggers clash for spot in D-II National ChampionshipColts Notebook: Moore builds off South Georgia rootsCotton gin building burns in BrooksLake Park parade to benefit Outback Riders toy ride Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. This Week's Circulars
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.