Concrete & Cranes Vacation Bible School, 6 p.m., June 6-8, Westside Baptist Church, 1600 Lankford Drive (across from Blanton Common Apartments).
148th Church Anniversary, 7 p.m., May 18-20; 11 a.m. May 23, New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 3488 Engberg Ave. Guest evangelists: Tuesday, Pastor Bernard Robinson, Greater Pleasant Temple Baptist Church; Wednesday, the Rev. Dr. Norman Edwards, Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Hahira; Thursday, the Rev. Rudolph Porter, Shiloh Baptist Church, Tifton; Sunday, Pastor Thomas J. Haynes, Gospel Train Outreach Ministry, Madison, Fla.
