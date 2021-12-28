Backyard Revival, 6:30 p.m., Dec. 28-30, Friendship Freewill Independent Baptist Church, 110 West St. Speakers: Evangelist Teresa Goins, Pastor Lisa Jones. Theme: "You've got an Open Invitation." "Come as you are, sit under the tent, bring your own chair (optional), sit in the vehicle, it's your choice, just join us in worship."
Church Briefs
