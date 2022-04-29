Servants of God with Open Arms will present “HATitude,” 1-3 p.m., April 30, Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St. Event proceeds will benefit the nonprofit organization to provide financial support to families and people in the community dealing with terminal illness. Organizers ask people to wear their “best” hats to model. Organizers promise refreshments and an afternoon of fun and fellowship, prizes. To make reservations, purchase tickets ($10, adults; $5, kids) or make a donation, call or text (229) 460-9019 or (229) 506-2444 by Friday, April 22.
Old-fashioned revival, 3 p.m., April 30, Payton AME Church, 6652 Jumping Gully Road, Valdosta. The South Georgia Conference Women in Ministry, under the Sixth Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church and led by the Rev. Berlinda A. Hart Love, president, is comprised of three districts: Albany North, Donalsonville West and Valdosta South. There will be praying, preaching and singing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.