2 Night Revival, 7 p.m. Feb. 19-20, The Deliverance Church, 715 Griffin Ave. Guest speakers: Dr. S. Caldwell, the prophetess and Pastor Jeremiah Fountain.
Black History program, 10 a.m., Feb. 28, You're Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 104 West Thigpen Ave, Lakeland. Youth will perform skits and presentations of African American historians, "introducing little Ms. Kamala Harris as first African American woman vice president of the United States of America. Everyone invited; organizers encourage people to wear African attire.
