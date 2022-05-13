Women Of Dignity Conference 2022, 7:30 p.m., June 2, 3; 10 a.m., June 4; 11 a.m., June 5, New Life Ministry Church, 104 W. Thigpen Ave., Lakeland. Theme: Proverbs 31:25 ( NIV) "She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come." Guest speakers: Thursday, Evangelist Shelia Bonner, Valdosta; Friday, Dr. Dorothy Holly, Cordele; Saturday, Pastor Stacia White, Atlanta; Sunday, Evangelist Katherine Bolden, Atlanta.
149th Church Anniversary Celebration, 7 p.m., May 17-19; 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., May 22, New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 3488 Engberg Ave., Valdosta. Guest speakers: Tuesday, the Rev. Dr. Lonnie Slater, Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Kathleen; Wednesday, the Rev. Dr. Norman Edwards, Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Hahira; Thursday, the Rev. Michael Lane, Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, Boston; Sunday, 8 a.m., the Rev. Tyrone Harrison, Concord, N.C.; and 11 a.m., the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Mims Jr., Ray City.
