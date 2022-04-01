Creation vs. Evolution Seminar, 7 p.m. April 1; 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., April 2; 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. April 3, Church of Christ, 713 N. St. Augustine Road. Featured speaker: Brad Harrub, Ph.D. Seminars include Friday, "Evolutionary Hoaxes" (Q&A after); Saturday at 6:30 p.m., "The Dinosaur Dilemma," 7:30 p.m., "Atheism's Attack on America," Sunday, "The Fear of the Lord" and "Many Up: Fathers and Sons." Lectures are free and open to all ages.
Easter Extravaganza, 10 a.m., April 9, You're Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 104 W. Thigpen Ave., Lakeland. Food, egg hunt, games, etc.
Seventeenth Pastoral Anniversary Celebration for Pastor George and Sister Sinetta Blount, 7 p.m., April 19-21; 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., April 24, New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 3488 Engberg Ave., Valdosta. Guest speakers: Tuesday, the Rev. Dr. Lloyd Salary Jr., Thomas Chapel MBC, Valdosta; Wednesday, Pastor R.E. Helom, Life In Christ Ministries, Carthage, Miss., Thursday, Pastor James White, Bethlehem Baptist Church, Howell; 8 a.m. Sunday, Pastor Daniel L. Sermons, New Bryant MBC, Lakeland; 11 a.m. Sunday, Pastor Kenneth L. McDowell, Upper Shady Grove Baptist Church, Wellford, S.C.
