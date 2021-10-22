Revival
Conference/revival, 8:44 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24; 6 p.m., Oct. 25-27, First Baptist Church, 200 W. Central Ave., Valdosta. Guest speaker: The Rev. Sammy Tippit, international evangelist and author.
Founders Day
The 52nd Founders Day Celebration Service, 10 a.m., Oct. 24, Evangel Temple Cathedral Ministries, 2045 Clay Road, Valdosta. Honoring the founder of the ministry Bishop Henry Wright and Shepard Mother Shelby Wright. They have been in service to the Valdosta community for 52 years and counting, church representatives said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.