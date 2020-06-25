Mostly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Hazy. High 89F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
June 25, 2020
Youth Day, 10:15 a.m. Sunday, June 28, at You're Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 104 W. Thigpen Ave., Lakeland. Speaker: Minister Evelyn Thomas.
