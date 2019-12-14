Christmas Gala, 6 p.m. Dec. 14, River Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2884 James Road. Theme: “Jesus is the best thing that ever happened to me.” Speaker: Pastor Ronnie Brinson, Mt. Olive MBC of Sparks. Cost: $15 Adults; $5 children 10 & under. There will be fun, food, entertainment. For more information, contact Terri Fleming at (229) 269-0399 or Marsha Greene at (229) 247-7260.
Annual Prayer Breakfast, 8:30 a.m., Dec. 14, Mt. Olive MBC Hahira. Speaker: Evang. Margaret Williams, Mission of Hope, Adel. Theme: Women & Men of Bold Faith. Colors: Red and white in any combination.
Deacon Curtis Williams celebrates 45th Anniversary, 6 p.m. Dec. 14, Unity Church of God 906B Williams St. Featuring: Johnson Two; Sharper Singers; Straughter Sisters; Unity Church of God; Little Bro and the Boys; Bishop Undrae Hill and Anointed Ones; Kevin Edwards; Sis. Mae Cowans; Tooley Singers; Little McDogah; and many more.
First Presbyterian Church Valdosta at Georgia Beer Company for Pub Theology, 2 p.m. Dec. 21 “Different brews and different views.”
Family, Friends & Community Fellowship Day, 2 p.m. Dec. 15, New Destiny Temple of Deliverance, 745 S. Lee St. Guest speaker: Apostle Julia Berry of Joyful Sound Ministries, International. Dinner will be served to all who attend.
Annual Christmas Program, 11 a.m. Dec. 15, Rocky Hill Church of God in Christ, Mineola. Lunch will be served immediately following the program along with fun and fellowship.
Annual Cantata Program, 11 a.m. Dec. 15, Rocky Hill Church of God in Christ, Mineola. Dinner will be served immediately following the program along with fun and fellowship in the dining hall. Family and friends are invited.
Sunday Service, 10:45 a.m. Dec. 15, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1951 East Park Ave. Guest speaker: Rev. George Bennett. Topic: “Spirituality of Powerlessness.” Children’s Religious Education Concurrent with Sunday Services.
Youth and Children Christmas Program, “The Joy Story”, 6 p.m. Dec. 15, NorthGate Assembly Church, 4165 Bemiss Road.
Annual Living Nativity, “The Living Nativity-Bringing Bethlehem to Life,” 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17-18, Bemiss United Methodist Church front lawn, 4879 Bemiss Road. The event is open to the public without charge, and guests are encouraged to dress warmly.
Walk to the Manger, live nativity scene, 6-9 p.m. Dec. 19-20, Crossroads Baptist Church, 3001 Country Club Drive. There will be a lit up trail (featuring speakers telling short stories) that leads up to the manger. Free to the public.
Manna Drop Food Giveaway will be held starting at noon, Friday, Dec. 20 at two locations: Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, located on Washington St. in Quitman; and Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, located at Clay and Howell Road. There will be canned fruit and vegetables, rice, pulled pork, pork loin roast, produce, and bread items. Food distribution will continue until all is given away. The event is sponsored by South Georgia Missionary Baptist Association in collaboration with Second Harvest Food Bank and Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, on E. Force St., Valdosta. The public is encouraged to come out.
4th Sunday Worship, 9 a.m. Dec. 22, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
Western Division Union, 7 p.m. Dec. 27; 9:30 a.m. Dec. 28; 9:45 a.m. Dec 29, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
Perfecting The Saints Conference, 2 p.m. Dec. 29, Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott at 2010 West Hill Ave. Hosted by Kingdom Truth School of Ministry. The Conference Host and Facilitator is Dr. Bennie E. Calloway, III.
Watch Night Service, 10 p.m. Dec. 31, Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman. Guest: Rev. James Miller and Graham Chapel CME Church, Quitman.
Watch Night Service, 10 p.m. Dec. 31, New Life Ministries, 5651 Inner Perimeter Road.
Watch Night New Year’s Eve Service, 10 p.m. Dec. 31, Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 489 Shady Grove Road, Hahira. Guest speaker: Rev. Dr. Norman Edwards, Mt Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Hahira.
Emancipation Proclamation Service, 11 a.m. Jan. 1, New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 709 W. Gordon St. Speaker: Rev. Aaron Hopkins.
Annual Family & Friends Day, 11 a.m. Jan. 5, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman. Guest speaker: Rev. Corey Brown, Flowery Branch.
Prayer Vigil, 10 a.m. Jan. 11, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
Senior Mission Anniversary, 11 a.m. Jan. 12, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
Initial Sermon of Min. James C. Brown, 3 p.m. Jan. 12, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
4th Sunday Worship Service, 8 a.m. Jan. 26, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
