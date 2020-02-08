Menuary Program, 3 p.m. Feb. 9, Dillinoy CME Church, Railroad St., Morven. Guest Speaker: Pastor Chandler Daniels of Grace Victory Church.
Annual Black History Program, 11:15 a.m. Feb. 9, Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church of LeCounte. Guest speaker: Teacher Mary Jones of Siloam Baptist Church of Morven. Theme: “Walking with God.”
Black History Observance, 11 a.m. Feb. 9, Bethel CME Church, 702 Johnson St. Theme: “African Americans and the Vote;” “Exploring 150 Years and more of the Struggle”. Speaker: Dr. Jerry Hardee.
Black History program, 11 a.m. Feb. 9, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 505 E. Force St. Speaker: Pastor Kenneth Murphy.
Family and Friends Day, 10 a.m. Sunday School; 11 a.m. Worship Service, Feb. 9, River Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2884 James Road. Speaker: Pastor Joe Troope. Dinner will be served.
Sunday Service, 10:45 a.m. Feb. 9, Unitarian Universalist Church, 1951 E. Park Ave.Guest Speaker Dr. Michael Noll, “Stumbling to Remember – Lessons from Germany’s Vergangenheitsbewaltigung”. Children’s Religious Education concurrent with Sunday services. Meet-n-Greet follows the service.
Revival, 7 p.m. Feb. 12-13; 10 a.m. Feb. 16, Victory Church, 819 Tillman St., Hahira. Guest speakers: Wednesday, Pastor John Paul McGee, Hope Fellowship Church, Daytona Beach, Fla.; Thursday, Rev. Dr. Charles Goodman Jr., Tabernacle Baptist Church, Augusta; Sunday, Pastor Jimmy “Jay” Williams, Victory Church, Hahira.
Annual Black History Program, 4 p.m. Feb. 15, New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, 598 US Hwy. 84 East, Stockton. Topic: “All Things New.” Guest speaker: Min. Naamen Hooker, Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church.
Annual Black History Celebration, 11 a.m. Feb. 16, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
Annual Family and Friends Day/Celebration of Black History Month, 11 a.m. Feb. 16, Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 489 Shady Grove Road, Hahira. In observation of Black History Month, they invite you to wear your African regalia (attire). Guest speaker: Rev. Dr. Norman Edwards.
Annual Black History Program, 3 p.m. Feb. 16, Brown Chapel Holiness Church, 509 West Park Street, Hahira. Guest Speaker: Elder Owen Miller.
Black History Month Musical Program, 3 p.m. Feb. 16, Victory Church, 819 Tillman St., Hahira. Musical guests: Bishop J. Nathan Paige, Victorious Life Church, Albany; Evang. Margaret Williams, Mission of Hope First Born Church, Adel; Cottrell Chapel CME Church, Sparks, and many more.
Black Awareness Program, 3 p.m. Feb. 16, New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Theme: “Overcoming Adversity -- Living Lives of Faith Rather Than of Fear” “Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through Him that loved us.” Speaker: USAF Retired Brigadier General Ed Crowell, Montgomery, Ala.
Worship Service, 8 a.m. Feb. 23, Mt. Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Quitman.
Appreciation Program, 3 p.m. Feb. 23, Dillinoy CME Church, Railroad St., Morven. Asking all choirs, quartets to come. Contact: Brother Allen Nelson, (229) 412-9943.
Old Fashion Day and Black History Program, 11 a.m. Feb. 23, St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church Delmar, G. Guest Pastor: Rev. David Newsome from Willacoochee.
The Senior Ministry (ROSA) at New Life Ministries is sponsoring an overnight trip to Montgomery, Ala., April 10. They will visit the Edmund Pettus Bridge, Civil Rights Memorial, Rosa Parks, Freedom Rides and Legacy Museums. Cost is $50 for transportation. Deadline to pay is March 29. Group lodging is available. Call 229-249-9077 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.