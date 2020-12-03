Candlelight and communion Christmas Eve service, celebrating the coming of Jesus Christ, 4:30-6 p.m. Dec. 24, First Baptist Church Valdosta. "In an effort to help with social distancing, this year we are offering two services," church officials said in a statement. Each service is limited to 200 attendees. Let church officials know of plans to attend by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/131072075105 to reserve seats. Tickets are free. Or call the church office, (229) 242-0484 for reservations.
Church Briefs
