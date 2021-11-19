Community Thanksgiving Feast, 11 a.m., Nov. 20, You’re Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 620 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Valdosta.
God is Calling the Church Back to Holiness Program, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 20, You’re Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, HeadQuarters Church, 104 W. Thigpen Ave., Lakeland. Color attire: All white or off white.
Annual Lay Day Program, 4 p.m., Nov. 21, Mt. Vienna AME Church, 4880 Vienna Church Road. Guest speaker: The Rev. Daniel Sermons, New Bryant Missionary Baptist Church. COVID-19 protocol will be in place. Dinner will be provided afterwards.
Annual Thanksgiving Dinner, 11:30 a.m., Nov. 25 (until food runs out), Mt. Ararat Missionary Baptist Church, 1018 Lake Park Road. Come break bread and bring a friend.
