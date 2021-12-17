Backyard revival, 6:30 p.m., Dec. 28-30, Friendship Freewill Independent Baptist Church, 110 West St., Valdosta. Theme: "You've got an Open Invitation." Speakers: Evangelist Teresa Goins, Pastor Lisa Jones.
