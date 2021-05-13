148th Church Anniversary, 7 p.m., May 18-20; 11 a.m., May 23, New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 3488 Engberg Ave. Guest evangelists: Tuesday, Pastor Bernard Robinson, Greater Pleasant Temple Baptist Church; Wednesday, the Rev. Dr. Norman Edwards, Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Hahira; Thursday, the Rev. Rudolph Porter, Shiloh Baptist Church, Tifton; Sunday, Pastor Thomas J. Haynes, Gospel Train Outreach Ministry, Madison, Fla.
Women of Dignity Conference, 7:30 p.m., June 3-4; 10 a.m. June 5; 10:30 a.m., June 6, You're Good Enough For Jesus Outreach Ministries, 104 W. Thigpen Ave. Lakeland. Guest speakers: Friday: Minister & Prophetess Charlene Lane, McDonough; Saturday, Pastor & Prophetess Stacis White, Atlanta; Sunday, Apostle Minnie Lane, WOD Conference.
Concrete & Cranes Vacation Bible School, 6 p.m., June 6-8, Westside Baptist Church, 1600 Lankford Drive (across from Blanton Common Apartments).
