Women Of Dignity Conference 2022, 11 a.m. Sunday, June 5, New Life Ministry Church, 104 W. Thigpen Ave., Lakeland. Theme: Proverbs 31:25 ( NIV) "She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come." Guest speaker: Evangelist Katherine Bolden, Atlanta.
Graduation recognition and awards ceremony, 11 a.m. Sunday, June 5, Morning Star Baptist Church, 1051 Howell Road. Speaker: Pastor Naamen M. Hooker. Contact: Shirley Hardin at (229) 242-7926.
Annual youth revival, 7 p.m., June 6-10, Morning Star Baptist Church, 1051 Howell Road. Guest speaker: Pastor Ronnie Brinson, Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Sparks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.